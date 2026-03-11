Universal Basic Income and Societal Evolution, an interview with Julia McCoy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As automation accelerates, conversations around universal basic income are gaining momentum. If productivity becomes largely automated, society may need new economic models. Could AI-driven abundance lead to more freedom and creativity for individuals? The next phase of civilization might reshape how we define work, value, and opportunity.
#UBI #FutureEconomy #Automation #AIImpact #Society
