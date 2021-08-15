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Tu ne tenteras point le Seigneur ton Dieu (part 2) - Do not put the Lord your God to the test
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33 views • August 15, 2021
The church is being deceived by wolves disguised as sheep. We need to listen carefully to the Lord's true prophets and teachers. L'Eglise est trompée par des loups déguisés en ouailles. Il faut écouter attentivement les authentiques prophètes et docteurs du Seigneur.
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