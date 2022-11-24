⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1300, Nov 24, 2022

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(24 November 2022)





💥On 23 November, Russian Armed Forces launched a massive attack using high-precision long-range air- and ground-based weaponry, at the military control system of Ukraine and energy facilities related to it. The goal of the attack has been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralised. The strike has disrupted the transfer by rail of the AFU reserves, foreign weapons, military equipment and munition to the areas of combat operations.





❗️Not a single strike was carried out against targets within the city limits of Kiev. All the destruction declared by the Kiev regime in the city was the result of foreign and Ukrainian air defence missiles falling in residential areas of the Ukrainian capital.





💥In Kupyansk direction, an attempt by the AFU units to attack Russian military positions has been thwarted by pre-emptive artillery fire and air strikes near Berestovoye (Kharkov region). Up to 60 Ukrainian soldiers, 1 armoured combat vehicle and 2 pick-up trucks have been eliminated.





💥In Krasniy Liman direction, the enemy's attempts with two company tactical groups to attack have been thwarted by active actions by Russian troops towards Ploshchanka and Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic). More than 15 Ukrainian servicemen, one infantry combat vehicle, a mortar crew and three vehicles have been eliminated.





💥In South Donetsk direction, the Ukrainian army's attempts to counterattack towards Vladimirovka, Pavlovka and Vremevka have been thwarted as a result of the shelling.





◽️ In addition, as a result of pre-emptive artillery fire on the AFU company tactical group concentration area, an attempted attack by the enemy towards Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region), was thwarted. The enemy lost more than 50 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 1 tank, 6 armoured combat vehicles and 3 vehicles.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised the command posts of the 3rd AFU Tank Brigade near Shevchenko (Kharkov region), and the 57th Mountain Assault Brigade near Kazatskoye (Kherson region), as well as 63 artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 152 areas.





💥1 AFU Grad multiple-laucn rocket at a firing position near Liptsy (Kharkov region) has been hit within a counter-battery warfare.





💥1 US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station has been destroyed near Novogrigorovka (Kherson region). 2 US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar stations have been destroyed in the areas of Konstantinovka and Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥4 unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down by air defence forces near Blagoveshchenka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novopokrovka (Zaporozhye region).





📊In total, 333 airplanes and 177 helicopters, 2,558 unmanned aerial vehicles, 390 air defence missile systems, 6,791 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 902 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,616 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,340 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.