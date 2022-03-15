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A Direct Call to Kill Russian Children & Massacre Russian Families. Even with a Portrait of Nazi Idol. 031522
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80 views • March 15, 2022
The following was found with this video. Sorry to English caption.
A direct call to kill Russian children and massacre Russian families. And even with a portrait of an idol.
A Ukrainian journalist and Nazi, in quoting an associate of Adolf Hitler, has stated that he will be slaughtering Russian children and encouraged his comrades-in-arms to follow his lead.
And this is easily broadcasted by Ukrainian television.
In fact, they have been doing this in Donbass already throughout all these eight years.
Well, that's nice that they reminded once again who they are and what they are. And we had no doubts. We remember everything and everyone by name.
A direct call to kill Russian children and massacre Russian families. And even with a portrait of an idol.
A Ukrainian journalist and Nazi, in quoting an associate of Adolf Hitler, has stated that he will be slaughtering Russian children and encouraged his comrades-in-arms to follow his lead.
And this is easily broadcasted by Ukrainian television.
In fact, they have been doing this in Donbass already throughout all these eight years.
Well, that's nice that they reminded once again who they are and what they are. And we had no doubts. We remember everything and everyone by name.
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