COVID-19 ORAL VACCINE RELEASED AMID SURGE IN CHINA

China rolls out Oral COVID-19 vaccine amid a surge in cases
October 26, 2022
China has rolled out the Oral COVID-19 vaccine amid a surge in cases. Wuhan and Guangzhou have been put under partial lockdown.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.