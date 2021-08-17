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Chinese Film Culture and History Series: "Daming Palace" (Palace of Great Brightness) documentary (2013, with English subtitles), with a focus on Emperor Wu Zetian, as explained by Dr. Quan Le.
China Rising Radio Sinoland
China Rising Radio Sinoland
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Source article with all the images and hyperlinks,
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2021/08/17/chinese-film-culture-and-history-series-daming-palace-palace-of-great-brightness-documentary-2013-with-english-subtitles-with-a-focus-on-emperor-wu-zetian-as-explained-by-dr-quan-le-chin/
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chinamovieswu zetian
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