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The Militants of the Battalion of the Cherkasy Territorial Defense - Refuse to Fight, and Recorded a Video message. English SUBS 052522
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110 views • May 25, 2022
The militants of the battalion of the Cherkasy TDefense refuse to fight and recorded a video message:
1. On May 22, we were sent to the front line to carry out a combat mission;
2. Heavy weapons were not provided;
3. We refused to carry out the task;
4. Our weapons and protective equipment were taken from us;
5. We are threatened with arrest and prosecution;
6. We have two "dead" and a large number of "wounded";
7. There is no qualified medical care and funding;
8. We don't want to be cannon fodder.
Thanks a lot for the translation to the admin of:
https://t.me/heilukraine1959
Thanks for the raw video to:
https://t.me/levigodman
1. On May 22, we were sent to the front line to carry out a combat mission;
2. Heavy weapons were not provided;
3. We refused to carry out the task;
4. Our weapons and protective equipment were taken from us;
5. We are threatened with arrest and prosecution;
6. We have two "dead" and a large number of "wounded";
7. There is no qualified medical care and funding;
8. We don't want to be cannon fodder.
Thanks a lot for the translation to the admin of:
https://t.me/heilukraine1959
Thanks for the raw video to:
https://t.me/levigodman
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