The Western Elites and UN Are Quiet About the Chinese People’s Bravery Protest Against the CCP

Summary：11/29/2022 The Chinese people are heroes for protesting against Xi Jinping and the CCP. But the elites of the western financial markets, media, Congress, NGOs and UN are quiet about it because the CCP has infiltrated them. The Chinese people are paying a terrific price.
