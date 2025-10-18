© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Frank Zappa - Cheaper Than Cheep PART 1
41 views • 21 hours ago
- "Cheaper Than Cheep"
- Cosmik Debris
- Band Introductions
- RDNZL
- Village Of The Sun
- Montana
- Duke Goes Out
- Inca Roads
- https://theseconddisc.com/2025/04/25/cheaper-than-cheep
- All has been quiet on the Frank Zappa front since the release last fall of the 50th anniversary super deluxe edition of his album Apostrophe ('). That lull ended today, though, with the announcement of a multi-format release filled with audio and video goodies. Cheaper Than Cheep arrives May 9 as an online exclusive release available at Zappa.com, uDiscoverMusic.com, and Sound of Vinyl, presenting audio and video from a long-lost television special that's been housed in the Zappa archives for over five decades.
