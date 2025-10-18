Frank Zappa - Cheaper Than Cheep PART 1

All has been quiet on the Frank Zappa front since the release last fall of the 50th anniversary super deluxe edition of his album

. That lull ended today, though, with the announcement of a multi-format release filled with audio and video goodies.

arrives May 9 as an online exclusive release available at Zappa.com, uDiscoverMusic.com, and Sound of Vinyl, presenting audio and video from a long-lost television special that's been housed in the Zappa archives for over five decades.