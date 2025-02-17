Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (17 February 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of two territorial defence brigades close to Liptsy and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU lost up to 35 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, and one artillery gun. One materiel depot was destroyed.

▫️ As a result of the decisive actions of the Zapad Group of Forces, the settlement of Figolevka (Kharkov region) has been liberated.

Three mechanised brigades, two assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and two territorial defence brigades have been hit by the Zapad Group of Forces close to Kondrashovka, Golubovka, Zagoruykovka, Novaya Kruglyakovka (Kharkov region), Novolyubovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Kolodezi, and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 190 troops, three U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, seven motor vehicles, and six field artillery guns, including one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer. Two ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. The Group inflicted fire damage on four mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade, one mountain assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one territorial defence brigade, and formations of the International Legion have been hit near Nikiforovka, Chasov Yar, Chervonoye, Ivanopolye, Pravdovka, and Ulakly (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 180 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, and two ammunition depots.

▫️ The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line. The Group inflicted fire damage on five mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, one airmobile brigade, two assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one territorial defence brigade, and one National Guard brigade near Ulyanovka, Zverevo, Kotlino, Udachnoye, Uspenovka, Nadezhdinka, Novoandreyevka, and Alekseyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy has lost more than 585 troops, two tanks, including one German-made Leopard tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, three pick-up trucks, and four field artillery guns.

▫️ Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. They inflicted fire damage on three mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one marine brigade, and two territorial defence brigades near Poddubnoye, Konstantinopol, and Razliv, Otradnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Temirovka and Gulyaipole (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy's losses amounted to up to 160 troops, three tanks, including two German-made Leopard tanks, two motor vehicles, and five field artillery guns, including one French-made 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ The Dnepr Group's units defeated units of one mechanised brigade, one mountain assault brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Novoandreyevka, Malye Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region), Mylovoye, Tyaginka, and Pridneprovskoye (Kherson region).

The AFU lost up to 75 troops, five motor vehicles, and one artillery gun. Two electronic warfare stations and one ammunition depot were eliminated.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack UAVs, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Groups of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have inflicted damage on the facilities of Ukrainian military airfields and port infrastructure, production workshops, storage areas of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as clusters of enemy manpower and hardware in 152 areas.

▫️ Russian air defence systems have shot down five French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, three HIMARS MLRS projectiles, one Neptune anti-ship missile converted to engage ground targets, as well as 177 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 102 out of the special military operation zone.

▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 653 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 43,699 unmanned aerial vehicles, 594 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,488 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,517 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,793 field artillery guns and mortars, and 31,750 units of support military vehicles of the enemy have been neutralised.