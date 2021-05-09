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Nanotech with Celeste Solum Pt 1
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2446 views • May 09, 2021
John interviews Celestial Report host, Celeste Solum, to understand Nanotechnology in simple language.
John is keen to find laymans terms in order to try to understand things which are both very small and very technical. John and Celeste discuss how technology like this appears to be operating under our noses whilst many are oblivious to its very existence.
In this show, smart dust, polymers and nano particles are all explained in words that do not require a degree in biology or chemistry.
John is keen to find laymans terms in order to try to understand things which are both very small and very technical. John and Celeste discuss how technology like this appears to be operating under our noses whilst many are oblivious to its very existence.
In this show, smart dust, polymers and nano particles are all explained in words that do not require a degree in biology or chemistry.
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