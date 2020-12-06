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Michelle Malkin at Hyatt Regency Hotel she is epic.
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190 views • December 06, 2020
Michelle Malkin at the Hyatt Regency Hotel speaking with the Arizonian protesters while the president legal team members are inside presenting the fraudulent evidence to the legislature body on Nov 30th 2020.
She is totally a tough lady we simply love her and her incredible energy. By George Nemeh.
MAAP Real Talk Show + Media copyrights 2020.
She is totally a tough lady we simply love her and her incredible energy. By George Nemeh.
MAAP Real Talk Show + Media copyrights 2020.
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