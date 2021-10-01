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La Quinta Columna reports on the progress of the final report on the analysis of the Pfizer vaccination vials
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80 views • October 01, 2021
ORWELL CITY - September 30, 2021
Given the number of questions asked to La Quinta Columna about when the final report on the analysis of the Pfizer vaccination vials will be released, Ricardo Delgado offers information on the matter.
It had already been announced in previous programs that this report is going to be published in a few days.
The Spanish team behind the analysis is making sure that it's as complete and reliable as possible.
Orwell City brings you the above update.
Given the number of questions asked to La Quinta Columna about when the final report on the analysis of the Pfizer vaccination vials will be released, Ricardo Delgado offers information on the matter.
It had already been announced in previous programs that this report is going to be published in a few days.
The Spanish team behind the analysis is making sure that it's as complete and reliable as possible.
Orwell City brings you the above update.
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