BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Netanyahu got what he came for: future attack on Iran...
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1344 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • 1 day ago

Netanyahu got what he came for... on his 5th time this year to visit Trump.

Adding:

✡️ Mossad admits it’s inciting Iran protests, claims to have agents on the ground

“Go out together into the streets. The time has come,” the Mossad wrote in its official Farsi-language X account on Monday.

“We are with you. Not only from afar and verbally. We are with you in the field,” it added.

It’s not every day that one of the world’s most notorious intelligence services steps out from the shadows to detail its destabilization activities, although the Mossad has made exemptions in the case of Iran before.

In 2018, for example, it admitted to collaborating with the MKO – an ultra-violent terror group responsible for thousands of bombing attacks and assassinations inside Iran, to try to overthrow the Islamic Republic.

Tehran protests

🔴 A number of shopkeepers and traders took to the streets of Tehran on Monday over the devaluation of Iran’s rial currency, which triggered the resignation of the central bank’s governor

🔴 The semi-official Fars News Agency says protesters gathered in two areas and moved toward the city center, with some “chanting fringe slogans,” and police intervening to reopen blocked roads

🔴 Fars reports that some protest leaders tried to organize chants of “neither Gaza nor Lebanon, I sacrifice my life for Iran,” and “Reza Shah, may your soul rest in peace,” but that these slogans were not well received by fellow protesters

🔴 Along the route, some protesters reportedly tried to pressure other shopkeepers to close their businesses, while some threw stones and skirmished with law enforcement, who deployed tear gas

🔴 A Fars reporter on the scene says the mob was joined at one point by about 30 women, fully covered and masked

🔴 Photos published by Fars show a group of protesters marching along a bridge, completely blocking off traffic in one direction and reducing movement to a crawl in the other

Adding:

Iran warns enemies: Start new aggression, get crushed

2025 became the year Iran decisively proved its ability to not only pierce Israel’s sophisticated air and missile shield, but strike US forces in the Gulf with impunity.

🪖 As the year comes to a close, and amid reports of fresh enemy plots, the general staff of Iran’s armed forces has issued a new warning: “any new hostile act against the country will be met with a far harsher, more crushing, more damaging response.”

The military highlighted Iran’s successes in overcoming scheming by foreign adversaries and their local allies, and the Islamic Republic’s “resilience and strength,” shown both in periods of acute crisis and against long-term campaigns of sanctions, media ops, and psychological warfare.

📑 In its own statement, the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that Iran’s enemies continue to engage in cognitive warfare, psyops, the spreading of false narratives and fear-mongering.

The IRGC characterized the June war with Israel as an example of “hybrid threat” involving not only military aggression, but “security, psychological and economic dimensions.”

Iran’s planning and capabilities, including reports that it might respond to a new Israeli attack with a 2,000-missile barrage and absolutely level the country, have Tel Aviv spooked.

Earlier this month, Israel’s top general phoned the chief of US CENTCOM to complain about IRGC missile drills.  

@geopolitics_prime

Adding:

Israeli Army Receives First ‘Iron Beam’ Laser System (Photos)  (https://southfront.press/israeli-army-receives-first-iron-beam-laser-system-photos/)

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had taken delivery of the first operational Iron Beam high-power laser interception system, the Israeli Ministry of Defense announced.

Defense Minister Israel Katz called the delivery “a historic occasion,” saying in a statement that “the first time in the world that a high-power laser interception system has reached operational maturity,” adding that it “changes the rules of the game and sends a clear message to all our enemies… do not test us.”

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
China&#8217;s rapid nuclear expansion raises global tensions as Pentagon warns of strategic threat

China’s rapid nuclear expansion raises global tensions as Pentagon warns of strategic threat

Belle Carter
Video investigation exposes network of &#8220;empty&#8221; daycares in Minnesota&#8217;s $9 billion Somali-linked fraud scandal

Video investigation exposes network of “empty” daycares in Minnesota’s $9 billion Somali-linked fraud scandal

Cassie B.
Trump brokers fragile Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky signals compromise as Russian strikes intensify

Trump brokers fragile Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky signals compromise as Russian strikes intensify

Belle Carter
U.S. bans Chinese-made drones over national security concerns, citing risks of espionage and attacks

U.S. bans Chinese-made drones over national security concerns, citing risks of espionage and attacks

Kevin Hughes
Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Kevin Hughes
The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy