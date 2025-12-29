Netanyahu got what he came for: future attack on Iran...

Netanyahu got what he came for... on his 5th time this year to visit Trump.

Adding:

✡️ Mossad admits it’s inciting Iran protests, claims to have agents on the ground

“Go out together into the streets. The time has come,” the Mossad wrote in its official Farsi-language X account on Monday.

“We are with you. Not only from afar and verbally. We are with you in the field,” it added.

It’s not every day that one of the world’s most notorious intelligence services steps out from the shadows to detail its destabilization activities, although the Mossad has made exemptions in the case of Iran before.

In 2018, for example, it admitted to collaborating with the MKO – an ultra-violent terror group responsible for thousands of bombing attacks and assassinations inside Iran, to try to overthrow the Islamic Republic.

Tehran protests

🔴 A number of shopkeepers and traders took to the streets of Tehran on Monday over the devaluation of Iran’s rial currency, which triggered the resignation of the central bank’s governor

🔴 The semi-official Fars News Agency says protesters gathered in two areas and moved toward the city center, with some “chanting fringe slogans,” and police intervening to reopen blocked roads

🔴 Fars reports that some protest leaders tried to organize chants of “neither Gaza nor Lebanon, I sacrifice my life for Iran,” and “Reza Shah, may your soul rest in peace,” but that these slogans were not well received by fellow protesters

🔴 Along the route, some protesters reportedly tried to pressure other shopkeepers to close their businesses, while some threw stones and skirmished with law enforcement, who deployed tear gas

🔴 A Fars reporter on the scene says the mob was joined at one point by about 30 women, fully covered and masked

🔴 Photos published by Fars show a group of protesters marching along a bridge, completely blocking off traffic in one direction and reducing movement to a crawl in the other

Adding:

Iran warns enemies: Start new aggression, get crushed

2025 became the year Iran decisively proved its ability to not only pierce Israel’s sophisticated air and missile shield, but strike US forces in the Gulf with impunity.

🪖 As the year comes to a close, and amid reports of fresh enemy plots, the general staff of Iran’s armed forces has issued a new warning: “any new hostile act against the country will be met with a far harsher, more crushing, more damaging response.”

The military highlighted Iran’s successes in overcoming scheming by foreign adversaries and their local allies, and the Islamic Republic’s “resilience and strength,” shown both in periods of acute crisis and against long-term campaigns of sanctions, media ops, and psychological warfare.

📑 In its own statement, the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that Iran’s enemies continue to engage in cognitive warfare, psyops, the spreading of false narratives and fear-mongering.

The IRGC characterized the June war with Israel as an example of “hybrid threat” involving not only military aggression, but “security, psychological and economic dimensions.”

Iran’s planning and capabilities, including reports that it might respond to a new Israeli attack with a 2,000-missile barrage and absolutely level the country, have Tel Aviv spooked.

Earlier this month, Israel’s top general phoned the chief of US CENTCOM to complain about IRGC missile drills.

@geopolitics_prime

Adding:

Israeli Army Receives First ‘Iron Beam’ Laser System (Photos) (https://southfront.press/israeli-army-receives-first-iron-beam-laser-system-photos/)

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had taken delivery of the first operational Iron Beam high-power laser interception system, the Israeli Ministry of Defense announced.

Defense Minister Israel Katz called the delivery “a historic occasion,” saying in a statement that “the first time in the world that a high-power laser interception system has reached operational maturity,” adding that it “changes the rules of the game and sends a clear message to all our enemies… do not test us.”