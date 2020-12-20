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Dr. Stella Immanuel: Her most important Message about Vaccines, Covid
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472 views • December 20, 2020
Dr Stella Immanuel has treated over 5000 people. She is a REAL HERO. In this video she tells the truth of what is going on. We have all seen other doctors telling the truth about Ivomec/Ivermectin, Hydrochloriquine, Zinc and other treatments.
Covid is Treatable. Here Dr. Immanuel goes even deeper to what is behind this Pandemic. We have know this since March. What the vaccine is likely to do. Why everyone should avoid it, even if you have to lose your job. She points out that this is 100% treatable when symptoms are caught early.
Question: Why in Jan 2020 did the French government make Hydroxychloroquine illegal to prescribe for Covid, a full month before it officially arrived in France?
Dr. Immanuel's Website: https://frontlinemds.com/
Please share this video far and wide. Copy and repost. Tell people about Dr. Immanuel's website.
Covid is Treatable. Here Dr. Immanuel goes even deeper to what is behind this Pandemic. We have know this since March. What the vaccine is likely to do. Why everyone should avoid it, even if you have to lose your job. She points out that this is 100% treatable when symptoms are caught early.
Question: Why in Jan 2020 did the French government make Hydroxychloroquine illegal to prescribe for Covid, a full month before it officially arrived in France?
Dr. Immanuel's Website: https://frontlinemds.com/
Please share this video far and wide. Copy and repost. Tell people about Dr. Immanuel's website.
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