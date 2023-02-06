Genesis | Pt. 37 Leave It!

Genesis 39:6-12

Notice this is the 2nd coat that Joseph loses on his journey

First coat ripped off by his brothers now this coat

Sometimes in life you have to leave some things behind to reach your destination

Joseph’s destiny is in the palace with Pharoah and we will see something amazing

When Joseph arrives in the palace 13 yrs after his first dream, Pharoah puts a new robe on him which is a royal royal robe

In order to wear the royal robe, Joseph had to leave two other robes behind

Joseph experienced elevation to the palace through the process of separation

