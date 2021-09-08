Texas’ ALMOST Constitutional Carry Begins | 2A For Today!

License free, permitless, constitutional carry is online in Texas. Sounds great, but what's the catch?



If you plan on taking a trip to Texas with your "pew pew" there are a "few, few things" that you should know, verily, verily. Texas has its own version of Constitutional Carry and it went live at the beginning of September. Democrat lawyers in the state and their sycophants are running full speed to put out recommendations and strategies for going around the law to put the brakes on Texans and those who visit the Lone Star State to keep them from freely expressing their God given liberty.



This episode is dedicated mostly to seeing through some of the unknown aspects of the law and limitations that could pose a threat to liberty minded, law abiding gun owners who may get caught in the federalist fowlers' snare.



And our 2A For Today Modern Militiaman spotlight is on a man in Syracuse, New York who stopped a potential mass shooting on the streets according to the District Attorney.



Welcome to 2A For Today!