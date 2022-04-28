© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Flip Your Situation!
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • April 28, 2022
Copyright © Doug Addison
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/how-to-flip-your-situation/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "This is a season The LORD wants to speak … and visit you! There are some things you can do right now to flip things around into God’s will and timing.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I’m going to help you flip your situation, no matter what it is."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/how-to-flip-your-situation/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "This is a season The LORD wants to speak … and visit you! There are some things you can do right now to flip things around into God’s will and timing.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I’m going to help you flip your situation, no matter what it is."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.