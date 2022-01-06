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New Virus In Chinese City Of Xi’an Has CCP Spooked, People Bleeding From The Eyes, Entire City Walled Off
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1119 views • January 06, 2022
From VIDMAX
Im no doctor but this so called new variiant sounds a lot like MARBURG!!! I did hear some time back that his may be the next one on the list!!
Im no doctor but this so called new variiant sounds a lot like MARBURG!!! I did hear some time back that his may be the next one on the list!!
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