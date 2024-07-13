Shooter at Trump Rally Dead! - Media outlets & officials confirming in Butler County

Cynthia... read that it was only glass flying that hit Trumps ear, I've also heard a graze from gun fire. He's fine. Trump himself said he was “fine” in a statement and was being checked at a medical facility.

Shooter and a Rally attendee are said to be dead. A 3rd person is said to be injured.

Multiple media outlets and officials are confirming that the shooter at Trump's rally in Butler County is dead. In the footage, a body believed to be that of the shooter was seen being carried out of the event. The Secret Service confirmed that they were the ones who shot him. with one other person in custody.

