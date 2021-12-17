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What Is Frankincense Essential Oil Good for In a diffuser?
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79 views • December 17, 2021
What Is Frankincense Essential Oil Good for In a diffuser? Watch this video for 5 great Reasons. ****** Click this link now https://bit.ly/2XUsR0S to register for my free essential oil masterclass
Some product links are affiliate links which means if you buy something, we’ll receive a small commission.
📝 Videos and Resources Mentioned in This Video 📝
Recipes for Coughs, Colds, Congestion and More eBook ➡️ https://bit.ly/30IH7uI
Watch my FREE Top 10 Essential Oils Masterclass ➡️ https://bit.ly/3mhrgeH
My Choice of Frankincense Oil ➡️ https://bit.ly/3GvtMFm
Breathe Easy Diffuser Blend Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/3GO8Mdq
Focused Refreshment Diffuser Blend Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/3dU9OI6
Spring Relief Diffuser Blend Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/3IROa5G
Sinus Steam Cup Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/33D3Hq5
My Choice of Diffusers ➡️ https://bit.ly/3n32CPr
My mission here on this channel is to help you learn how to confidently USE your essential oils so that you can experience the many benefits from them like I have so you can live a healthier, happier life!
Ways to work with me here at The Oil Coach:
⚡️FREE LIVE CLASS: Join us for our FREE essential oil class live ➡️ https://bit.ly/2XUsR0S
⚡️FREE ESSENTIAL OIL MASTERCLASS: Watch my FREE Top 10 Essential Oils Masterclass ➡️ https://bit.ly/3mhrgeH
⚡️WELLNESS CONSULT: Learn which essential oils would benefit you the most right now ➡️ http://bit.ly/OilCoachQuiz
⚡️️GET YOUR OWN OILS NOW: Get started with your very own collection of essential oils and receive support from me ➡️ https://bit.ly/3vOereX
⚡️️GET YOUR OWN OILY GEAR: Check out my essential oil swag ➡️ https://bit.ly/OilCoachSwag
⚡️️GET YOUR ESSENTIAL OIL ACCESSORIES HERE ➡️ https://bit.ly/3bQ3VLb
⏰ Timecodes ⏰
0:00 What Is Frankincense Essential Oil Good for In a diffuser?
0:25 1st Reason - Congestion
0:53 2nd Reason - Immune System Support
1:24 Purity and Quality Is Important!
2:00 3rd Reason - Mood Uplifter
2:23 4th Reason - Focus
2:36 5th Reason - Seasonal Allergies
3:10 Show Off Your Love for Oils with This Swag
3:22 Sinus Steam Cup
3:45 Recipes for Coughs, Colds, Congestion and More eBook
Additional References:
The Essential Life Book: https://bit.ly/3GUnO25
Oil Magic Reference Book: https://shop.oilmagicbook.com/
Great Diffuser Blends: https://diffuserblends.com/?a=ne8h
Connect with Melinda Reed:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpxMEbjyVFtLelA_9rFH_ng
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_oilcoach
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oilcoach
Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_OilCoach
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theoilcoach
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-333375
Bittube: https://bittube.tv/profile/TheOilCoach
Utreon: https://utreon.com/c/TheOilCoach
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheOilCoach:6
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6rCMTpoye1zS/
—QUESTION — Have a question about Essential Oils... How to Use, the Benefits, Etc.? Post in the comments section of this video or shoot me an email: [email protected]
#theoilcoach
DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support the channel and allows me to continue to make videos like this. Thank you for the support!
*This content is strictly the opinion of Melinda Reed from The Oil Coach, and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions. Melinda Reed does not take responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program.
Some product links are affiliate links which means if you buy something, we’ll receive a small commission.
📝 Videos and Resources Mentioned in This Video 📝
Recipes for Coughs, Colds, Congestion and More eBook ➡️ https://bit.ly/30IH7uI
Watch my FREE Top 10 Essential Oils Masterclass ➡️ https://bit.ly/3mhrgeH
My Choice of Frankincense Oil ➡️ https://bit.ly/3GvtMFm
Breathe Easy Diffuser Blend Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/3GO8Mdq
Focused Refreshment Diffuser Blend Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/3dU9OI6
Spring Relief Diffuser Blend Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/3IROa5G
Sinus Steam Cup Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/33D3Hq5
My Choice of Diffusers ➡️ https://bit.ly/3n32CPr
My mission here on this channel is to help you learn how to confidently USE your essential oils so that you can experience the many benefits from them like I have so you can live a healthier, happier life!
Ways to work with me here at The Oil Coach:
⚡️FREE LIVE CLASS: Join us for our FREE essential oil class live ➡️ https://bit.ly/2XUsR0S
⚡️FREE ESSENTIAL OIL MASTERCLASS: Watch my FREE Top 10 Essential Oils Masterclass ➡️ https://bit.ly/3mhrgeH
⚡️WELLNESS CONSULT: Learn which essential oils would benefit you the most right now ➡️ http://bit.ly/OilCoachQuiz
⚡️️GET YOUR OWN OILS NOW: Get started with your very own collection of essential oils and receive support from me ➡️ https://bit.ly/3vOereX
⚡️️GET YOUR OWN OILY GEAR: Check out my essential oil swag ➡️ https://bit.ly/OilCoachSwag
⚡️️GET YOUR ESSENTIAL OIL ACCESSORIES HERE ➡️ https://bit.ly/3bQ3VLb
⏰ Timecodes ⏰
0:00 What Is Frankincense Essential Oil Good for In a diffuser?
0:25 1st Reason - Congestion
0:53 2nd Reason - Immune System Support
1:24 Purity and Quality Is Important!
2:00 3rd Reason - Mood Uplifter
2:23 4th Reason - Focus
2:36 5th Reason - Seasonal Allergies
3:10 Show Off Your Love for Oils with This Swag
3:22 Sinus Steam Cup
3:45 Recipes for Coughs, Colds, Congestion and More eBook
Additional References:
The Essential Life Book: https://bit.ly/3GUnO25
Oil Magic Reference Book: https://shop.oilmagicbook.com/
Great Diffuser Blends: https://diffuserblends.com/?a=ne8h
Connect with Melinda Reed:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpxMEbjyVFtLelA_9rFH_ng
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_oilcoach
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oilcoach
Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_OilCoach
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theoilcoach
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-333375
Bittube: https://bittube.tv/profile/TheOilCoach
Utreon: https://utreon.com/c/TheOilCoach
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheOilCoach:6
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6rCMTpoye1zS/
—QUESTION — Have a question about Essential Oils... How to Use, the Benefits, Etc.? Post in the comments section of this video or shoot me an email: [email protected]
#theoilcoach
DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support the channel and allows me to continue to make videos like this. Thank you for the support!
*This content is strictly the opinion of Melinda Reed from The Oil Coach, and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions. Melinda Reed does not take responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program.
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