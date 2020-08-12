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Who Will Be Held Accountable For Covid 19 Among Other Things???
Liberty Thoughts
Liberty Thoughts
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17 views • August 12, 2020
Who Will Be Held Accountable For Covid 19 Among Other Things??? - Liberty Thoughts Episode 19

So far, no one is being held accountable for anything going on in our world. China needs to be held responsible for Covid 19. I don't see it happening. There are also a lot of other things people need to be held accountable for. The economic disaster we are going to go through, anitfa, BLM, the crimes many of our politicians are committing.

I don't see that Trump is actually holding anyone accountable for their actions and our country is continuing to go down the wrong road! He is running out of time because there is no guarantee that he is going to get re-elected. Please Trump, hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions that are causing the turmoil in our world.

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