Who Will Be Held Accountable For Covid 19 Among Other Things???

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
So far, no one is being held accountable for anything going on in our world. China needs to be held responsible for Covid 19. I don't see it happening. There are also a lot of other things people need to be held accountable for. The economic disaster we are going to go through, anitfa, BLM, the crimes many of our politicians are committing.
I don't see that Trump is actually holding anyone accountable for their actions and our country is continuing to go down the wrong road! He is running out of time because there is no guarantee that he is going to get re-elected. Please Trump, hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions that are causing the turmoil in our world.
👍Please subscribe to the channel to not miss any of my "Liberty Thoughts"
👍Please leave a like and comment what your "Liberty Thoughts" are
🔴YouTube: https://youtu.be/MaZYZbB_P0k
🔵Parler: https://parler.com/profile/libertythoughts76/posts
🔵Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/libertythoughts76
🔵Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/315832226252433/