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Patmos Arms Glock Slide // Tacticool Your Glock 17 or Glock 19
The Rogue Banshee
The Rogue Banshee
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38 views • November 05, 2021
Looking for a Glock slide that is cool to look at and functional? The Revelation just might be for you. I have put a few hundred rounds each through the full-size (Glock 17) and Compact (Glock 19) slides and am now ready to let you know what I think.

#jsdsupply #patmos #glock @The Rogue Banshee @JSD Supply @Outerimpact

*** You can support our work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
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Video Index:
0:00 Intro
0:21 Features
1:11 Slide Breakin
2:00 Sights
2:45 Thoughts
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Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi

Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee

Facebook
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Gear that I run

Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3

Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC

Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL

My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
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Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.

Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
Keywords
glockglock slidejsdpatmos arms
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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