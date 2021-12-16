Introducing the VOGON Blockchain with CEO Sean O'Brien-Brehm

CEO Sean Brehm of CrowdPoint Introduces the Vogon BlockchainBlockchain Ecosystem = BEhttps://blockchainecosystem.exchange/?afmc=SNiB980NX5If0cRQAZkU3#CEO #SeanBrehm explains why #CrowdPoint built their own #blockchain What #MOTIVATES USSuper scaler server, a #blockchain that cannot crash!Our partners get a seat at the table to help determine the future of wealth. We get to choose the physics equations to determine balance, security and scalability and decentralization. In reality our needs were different than the rest of the world.We believe we are redefining the true meaning of wealth and the #bravenewworld of #digitalfinance. We are technology artisans. We operate at the intersection of socepreneurism and a fervent belief in #egalitarianism. We believe wherever you are from, who your parents were, your past doesn't matter...EVERY HUMAN IDENTITY is #EQUAL! ALL members of #society have a right to #wealth.The first internet gold rush created millionaires; the second wave is minting billionaires, but the third wave is just gathering NOW.... and anyone can get in on the action! Web 3.0 powered on our blockchain will free us all from surveillance capitalism and the neofuedalistic elites of big tech! It provides US a chance to redefine the 4th #industrialrevolution as a GREAT RESET that returns us to the way were at the moment of birth!!! A member of a classless society, the human race.Transform that motivation into something EXTRAORDINARY.STICK AROUND TO SEE HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE AND PROSPERCLICK THIS LINK TO SEE WHAT HAS BEEN BUILT....Blockchain Ecosystem = BElnkd.in/dPWZTkhhYOU WILL WANT TO REMEMBER IT!!!#tech #motivation #future #scalability #security #technology