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TASA - Aug 23, 2021 - 22) Stop Fighting People! Walk gently among animals and people - Justice Anna Webinar
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10 views • September 06, 2021
Let nature, animals, and people feel that you are friendly and not here to hurt them or steel them. It's okay to be white, black, or brown skin, have black, blue, green, or blue eyes. It's okay, God created us like flowers different colors and shapes. There is no flower or color better than the other. God didn't create one tree, he created various types of trees. Look at the diversity of creation and accept it, appreciate it, it's part of the beauty and that is the miracle in creation. Only criminals wanted us to be different than what God has created us. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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