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THE ANONYMOUS INTERVIEW AN EX CIA DEATHBED CONFESSION
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163 views • January 30, 2022
You may need to turn up the sound a little. A highly controversial alleged ex-CIA operative who claims, through his military and intelligence career, to have been exposed to realities and technologies of an Extraterrestrial nature.
A cosmic whistleblower, who was threatened for over a decade to not break his silence. This “deathbed confession” was featured as official witness testimony at the Citizens Hearing on Disclosure at the National Press Club in Washington DC, and has caused hot debate within the intelligence and UFO communities.
Source: Jeremy Corbell/Jim Crenshaw
A cosmic whistleblower, who was threatened for over a decade to not break his silence. This “deathbed confession” was featured as official witness testimony at the Citizens Hearing on Disclosure at the National Press Club in Washington DC, and has caused hot debate within the intelligence and UFO communities.
Source: Jeremy Corbell/Jim Crenshaw
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