Kraft Heinz Exposed

Ultra-Processed Food Is Not Our Friend
* Instead of farm-to-table, most of our food is factory-to-table.
* It has made many Americans obese, diabetic, sick and miserable.
* Why do FDA regulators allow such high levels of lead in the foods we serve to kids?
* Why does it feel like Corporate America is preying on us — and making us sick for profit?
* Everything was a captured operation.
* Every attack vector was exploited.
◦ READ: Should You Pack Lunchables for Your Kid’s School Lunch?
The full segment including interview with Michael Moss is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (12 April 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.