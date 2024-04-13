Kraft Heinz Exposed

Ultra-Processed Food Is Not Our Friend

* Instead of farm-to-table, most of our food is factory-to-table.

* It has made many Americans obese, diabetic, sick and miserable.

* Why do FDA regulators allow such high levels of lead in the foods we serve to kids?

* Why does it feel like Corporate America is preying on us — and making us sick for profit?

* Everything was a captured operation.

* Every attack vector was exploited.

The full segment including interview with Michael Moss





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (12 April 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6350812105112