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AI tools are becoming easier than ever to use, allowing beginners to build apps, websites, and software with simple prompts. But alongside innovation comes a growing danger: emotional dependence on AI companions. Experts warn that emotionally manipulative AI systems could deeply influence vulnerable users, blurring the line between technology, relationships, and psychological control.
#AI #ArtificialIntelligence #TechTools #Innovation #MentalHealth #FutureTech #DigitalLife #Technology
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