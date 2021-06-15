© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CDC Data Shows 25 Thousand Unexplained Deaths Since COVID Vaccine Rollout
Follow
0
Share
Report
210 views • June 15, 2021
Steve Kirsch founder and CEO of the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund covers CDC data that shows over 25K deaths that cannot be explained. Pay no attention that the deaths spike once the national vaccination program rolled-out and stopped once people avoided the jab.
You can learn more at vaccinevictims.locals.com
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60c90f7a384b080b2bf5741e
You can learn more at vaccinevictims.locals.com
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60c90f7a384b080b2bf5741e
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.