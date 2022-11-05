Australia Refute on the CCP’s Critics of Triggering an Arms Race

https://gnews.org/articles/508637
Summary：11/03/2022 Sky news Australia: Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s Marcus Hellyer says “we’re not provoking China” after Chinese officials criticised the planned deployment of US Air Force B-52 bombers in northern Australia as well as a squadron operations facility. “We’re simply working with our partners and allies to establish a credible military deterrence to encourage China to think very carefully before it undertakes action such as an invasion of Taiwan or further coercion of its allies,”
