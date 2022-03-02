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Don't Lose Sight of What's Really Happening…by LYNETTE ZANG
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232 views • March 02, 2022
ITM TRADING, INC.


Questions on Protecting Wealth with Gold & Silver?
Schedule a Strategy Call Here: ↓ or Call 877-410-1414
https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=HN3012022&;month=2022-03
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ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=HN3012022

To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/dont-lose-sight-of-whats-really-happeningby-lynette-zang/

With everything happening with Russia and the media's shift to war talk, I have one word for you...misdirection. This isn't a new process and I've been talking about this moment for years, mainly because it repeats itself throughout history like clockwork. This video will tell you everything you need to know at this time.

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Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
Podcast: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading

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FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414

For More Videos and Research Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog

If you have questions to submit for our Q&A Video Series, send them to: [email protected]

STAY IN THE KNOW!

For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates Subscribe here:
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If you're not already in a protected position for the next crisis, call us for your free strategy consult: 877-410-1414

THEN WHAT?

If you want to know what to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?

Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy? And what long term plan?

If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...

We're here to help, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar, stock markets, and real estate.

We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we create lifetime relationships with our clients, and facilitate strategies for lifetime security.

Find out if you're properly protected today...

ITM TRADING:
Helping Build Your Future, Freedom, and Legacy
Call Today for Your 1st Strategy Session: 877-410-1414

You can also email us at: [email protected]

All Our Videos and Research: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog
Homepage: https://www.ITMTrading.com
ITM Trading Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading
Lynette Zang Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading

By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang

Call Us Direct for Long-Term Gold & Silver Strategies: 877-410-1414

ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved.

#russia #ukraine #gold
Keywords
russiafederal reservechinawargoldukrainehyperinflationdebtcentral banksitm trading inccbdc
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