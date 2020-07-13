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Say No To Communism!
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40 views • July 13, 2020
Vietnamese American explains why she’s anti-communism. Our beautiful Country 🇺🇸 is under attack by hateful Radical Leftist who are Marxist, Socialist, Communist, Maoist, Leninist scumbags. P.S. tune in tomorrow for another one of my personal vlogs, I have some startling information to share with my fellow American Patriots. Credits go to Maggie @fogcitymidge #TRUMP2020 🇺🇸
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