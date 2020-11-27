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The Role of the Sleeping Masses in the Preservation of Liberty
Red Pill Expo
Red Pill Expo
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555 views • November 27, 2020
This look into the future by Max Igan will disturb you to the core. It shows how gruesome life could become in the near future because of a pandemic that does not exist. Everything of value in our lives would be negatively impacted – including the end of personal freedom, and the arrival of a new money system designed to integrate with a communist-Chinese-style social score system. Unfortunately, Max does not show us a way out, but he makes us realize that, if the sleeping masses continue to fall for the pandemic ploy, the rest of us will be swept along with them. The great value of this video, therefore, is to sharpen our vision for a winning strategy. If the masses will drag us into slavery with them, our plan becomes clear. We must apply all of our present efforts and financial resources to those projects and activities that offer the best chance of reaching the masses with the truth. If we fail to do that, nothing else matters. Thank you, Max, for making that point clear. 2020 Aug 3 – Source: Max Igan - https://youtu.be/D4IGzNz5BvM/

This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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max igancashless societysocial scorepandemic hoaxsleeping masses
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