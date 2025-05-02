The Book of Enoch - Chapter 58-64 - The Third Parable of Enoch - Part A

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enoch 58 – start of the 3rd Parable, blessings of the righteous and elect
Enoch 59 – thunder and lightning representing judgement on the earth
Enoch 60 – another fragment from the Book of Noah, this one giving details on two great beasts, Leviathan and Behemoth
Enoch 61 – the angels are given cords to measure the earth
Enoch 62 – the kings, mighty and exalted on the earth are put to shame for not recognizing the Elect One, the Son of Man
Enoch 63 – the kings and mighty plea for respite, but are still sent to Sheol
Enoch 64 – Fallen Angels are also seen in Sheol