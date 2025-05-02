The Book of Enoch - Chapter 58-64 - The Third Parable of Enoch - Part A

Enoch 58 – start of the 3rd Parable, blessings of the righteous and elect

Enoch 59 – thunder and lightning representing judgement on the earth

Enoch 60 – another fragment from the Book of Noah, this one giving details on two great beasts, Leviathan and Behemoth

Enoch 61 – the angels are given cords to measure the earth

Enoch 62 – the kings, mighty and exalted on the earth are put to shame for not recognizing the Elect One, the Son of Man

Enoch 63 – the kings and mighty plea for respite, but are still sent to Sheol

Enoch 64 – Fallen Angels are also seen in Sheol