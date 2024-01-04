New Year NEW You 🎉🕺🥳

Dr. B VIP website: https://www.drbvip.com/
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnBergmanDC
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnbergman/
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@DrJohnBergman:1
Dr. B’s Website:
Dr. B’s Facebook Fanpage
https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/
HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:
18582 Beach Blvd #22,
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Call: (1) 714-962-5891
http://bergmanchiropractic.com
Office Hours:
Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Fri - Sun Closed
Public Holidays Closed
MEXICO CLINIC:
Grand Hotel Tijuana
4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico
Toll-Free: 1 (877) 207-0824
From the US: (619) 365 9003
From MX: (664) 686 1158
https://www.holisticcare.com/chiropractic/
Office Hours:
Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Sun Closed
Public Holidays - Closed
American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:
Extreme Health Academy - https://www.extremehealthacademy.com
Start your 14-day FREE trial!
CODE: BERGMAN14
What is Extreme Health Academy?
With the world becoming increasingly toxic and the incredible lack of knowledge regarding appropriate healthcare, it has never been more important to take charge of your health and your life. The Extreme Health Academy is a website that's full of information to help you learn what to do to thrive in this world.
Best of all this website is a community of people ready to help others on the road to optimal health with features like an online forum, courses, workshops, live sessions, podcasts, a supporting community, and much more!
Get ready to start taking control of your health!
Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:
https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/
For Media and Business Inquires contact:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.