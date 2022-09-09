Why The Sheeple Will ALWAYS Be Sheeple By Alan Watt

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The late great Alan Watt breaks down why the sheep are sheep and why no matter what evidence you present to them, they will choose to either ignore or dismiss it and remain in denial or ignorance.
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Mr Cheswick