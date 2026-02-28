BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Warn of exploding Chinese electric cars & Chinese product & food because using toxin to cut cost
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
520 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
96 views • 23 hours ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2026). Warn everyone that electric vehicles, especially those made in China, are exploding and their doors refuse to open trapping the passengers, and that 37 out of 49 Chinese products have carcinogenic & poisonous toxins, and Chinese food products are using toxic substances to be fillers in order to cut cost. Much of the Chinese nuclear missiles were filled with water instead of fuel to steal money, and missile silo covers do not open (tofu dreg). Japan has no natural resources, but Japan has been successful as an economy because it has the one Christian resource that all other nations do not have, which is trust & honesty & dependability & assurance. Satan Lucifer’s millions of fake unbiblical job position pastors are teaching a fake Christianity & a fake gospel & a fake redefined hundreds of Bible verses to recruit millions of church donators & a fake post-1960s “love & light” Sananda Jesus, so millions of fake Christians flock to their millions of churches to pay billions of dollars of donations to them, which the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors use to buy 12 million children to torture & lesbian rape (peg) & satanically sacrifice & eat and throw their leftover human meat & bone ashes into the millions of nephilim reptilian hybrid feminist church member witch assassins’ church food & supermarket groceries & fast food, while the millions of church donators run away in sheer terror & anger & disgust from the real Christians & their daily sermons & their tens of thousands of truths. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

 

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

 

Tags:

 

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
healthtrumppoliticsfoodbiblegospelchristjesussalvationvaccinechristianeconomyprayerprophecychurchmoneyfaithwarnwopatriotilluminatiend timesnuclearcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Coming Storm: A wake-up call for the prepared mind

The Coming Storm: A wake-up call for the prepared mind

Kevin Hughes
The Polyface Paradigm: A blueprint for regenerative farming and food freedom

The Polyface Paradigm: A blueprint for regenerative farming and food freedom

Belle Carter
Brush Fires of Freedom: A survivalist&#8217;s manifesto for decentralization, resistance and the collapse of empire

Brush Fires of Freedom: A survivalist’s manifesto for decentralization, resistance and the collapse of empire

Belle Carter
Everyday resilience: Shelf-stable foods that quietly save the day

Everyday resilience: Shelf-stable foods that quietly save the day

HRS Editors
Beyond stockpiles: The overlooked art of staying clean when disaster strikes

Beyond stockpiles: The overlooked art of staying clean when disaster strikes

Zoey Sky
No-grid heat and light: How a portable fire pit becomes your ultimate survival tool

No-grid heat and light: How a portable fire pit becomes your ultimate survival tool

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy