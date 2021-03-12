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Donald Trump - Mount Rushmore - (2020-2024) - Bubblerock - HD
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31 views • March 12, 2021
Here's a cool Bubblerock video I put together
of Donald Trump on Mount Rushmore
with the statue presidents singing
the Drifters big 1964 hit -
"Up On The Roof"
Enjoy
Come and subscribe to my Youtube & various channels - danbanrock1
and view over 800 Bubblerock videos I made
of classic music artists from the 50's 60's and 70s
including many more Soul & Pop classics , plus Retro Comedy.
Peace ,
Dan
of Donald Trump on Mount Rushmore
with the statue presidents singing
the Drifters big 1964 hit -
"Up On The Roof"
Enjoy
Come and subscribe to my Youtube & various channels - danbanrock1
and view over 800 Bubblerock videos I made
of classic music artists from the 50's 60's and 70s
including many more Soul & Pop classics , plus Retro Comedy.
Peace ,
Dan
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