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The FLOE Show 18 – Goodbye to 2021, Year of the Jab !
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114 views • December 24, 2021
The FLOE Show 18 – Goodbye to 2021, Year of the Jab !
Unedited LIVE show version: https://rumble.com/vr782i-the-floe-show-18.html
The For Life on Earth Show is a conversation about the background to current events. We invite you to join the conversation by contributing comments and questions in the Chat box. The FLOE show is LIVE every Wednesday at 9 pm GMT. My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Joining the conversation will be:
Jolie Diane (USA)
Claire Edwards (Europe)
Susan Ashley (Australia)
Rachael L. McIntosh (USA)
Anna Harpley (Australia)
References
Preventing a disrupted presidential election and transition
https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/7016245/Preventing-a-Disrupted-Presidential-Election-and.pdf
"In June 2020 the Transition Integrity Project (TIP) convened a bipartisan group of over 100 current and former senior government and campaign leaders and other experts in a series of 2020 election crisis scenario planning exercises".
New York lawmaker pulls public health detainment bill, blames ‘conspiracy theorists’
https://yournews.com/2021/12/21/2270483/new-york-lawmaker-pulls-public-health-detainment-bill-blames-conspiracy/
Judge Blocks Biden’s CV-19 Vaxx mandate for federal contractors in 10 states
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/judge-blocks-bidens-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-federal-contractors-10-states
The currently marketed vaxx for CV-19 is actually still in clinical trials
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04368728
https://zeromandatoryvaxx.com/2021/did-you-know-the-currently-marketed-vaxx-for-cv-19-is-actually-still-in-clinical-trials/
Victory! San Diego judge rules C-19 vaxx mandate for school illegal
https://www.icandecide.org/ican_press/ican-funded-lawsuit-strikes-down-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-for-san-diego-schools/
Freemasons, royal family, UN, CIA, Committee of 300
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/insider-exposes-freemasonry-as-the-worlds-oldest-secret-religion-and-the-luciferian-plans-for-the-new-world-order/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGOKa4KjcAY
https://ia600908.us.archive.org/1/items/pdfy-V85INOCl0G4CrnMp/Coleman%20-%20The%20Conspirators%27%20Hierarchy%20-%20The%20Committee%20of%20300%20%281991%29.pdf
https://ia802304.us.archive.org/11/items/one-world-order-socialist-dictatorship-by-coleman-john-z-lib.org/One%20world%20order%20socialist%20dictatorship%20by%20Coleman%2C%20John%20%28z-lib.org%29.pdf
Airbus and Boeing express concerns over 5G interference in US
• https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/dec/21/airbus-and-boeing-express-concerns-over-5g-interference-in-us
• https://www.npr.org/2021/12/21/1066240779/boeing-airbus-5g-wireless-delay-aircraft-safety-concerns
The Significance of Christmas: https://hannenabintuherland.com/culturalanalysis/merry-christmas-the-significance-of-christianity/
Airbus and Boeing express concerns over 5G interference in US
• https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/dec/21/airbus-and-boeing-express-concerns-over-5g-interference-in-us
• https://www.npr.org/2021/12/21/1066240779/boeing-airbus-5g-wireless-delay-aircraft-safety-concerns
It seems 5G weapon should be delayed because jabbed numbers are not enough on USA.
Legal cases
Gates, Fauci, and Daszak charged with Genocide in Court Filing - by Justus R. Hope, MD Dec 20, 2021 -
https://www.thedesertreview.com/opinion/columnists/gates-fauci-and-daszak-charged-with-genocide-in-court-filing/article_76c6081c-61b8-11ec-ae59-7718e6d063ed.html
Two law professors condemn vaxx violation of international law
https://www.spectator.com.au/2021/09/australias-vaccine-mandates-a-violation-of-international-law/)
Midazolam murders – see The Bernician: https://www.thebernician.net/pcp-charges-laid-lou-collins-interviews-the-bernician/
World Council for Health 'Cease and Desist' Declaration.
It serves as both a cease and desist order as well as a notice of criminal and civil liability. It is just 2 1/2 pages. Here you can also see an introductory video by Dr. Tess Lawrie: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/campaign/covid-19-vaccine-cease-and-desist
97 seconds of brilliance (and truth) by Dr. Amandha Vollmer
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rmpJ4AeDMcva/
Protect your health – we will get through this in a few months: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/maintaining-your-health-in-a-time-of-crisis.html
Unedited LIVE show version: https://rumble.com/vr782i-the-floe-show-18.html
The For Life on Earth Show is a conversation about the background to current events. We invite you to join the conversation by contributing comments and questions in the Chat box. The FLOE show is LIVE every Wednesday at 9 pm GMT. My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Joining the conversation will be:
Jolie Diane (USA)
Claire Edwards (Europe)
Susan Ashley (Australia)
Rachael L. McIntosh (USA)
Anna Harpley (Australia)
References
Preventing a disrupted presidential election and transition
https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/7016245/Preventing-a-Disrupted-Presidential-Election-and.pdf
"In June 2020 the Transition Integrity Project (TIP) convened a bipartisan group of over 100 current and former senior government and campaign leaders and other experts in a series of 2020 election crisis scenario planning exercises".
New York lawmaker pulls public health detainment bill, blames ‘conspiracy theorists’
https://yournews.com/2021/12/21/2270483/new-york-lawmaker-pulls-public-health-detainment-bill-blames-conspiracy/
Judge Blocks Biden’s CV-19 Vaxx mandate for federal contractors in 10 states
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/judge-blocks-bidens-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-federal-contractors-10-states
The currently marketed vaxx for CV-19 is actually still in clinical trials
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04368728
https://zeromandatoryvaxx.com/2021/did-you-know-the-currently-marketed-vaxx-for-cv-19-is-actually-still-in-clinical-trials/
Victory! San Diego judge rules C-19 vaxx mandate for school illegal
https://www.icandecide.org/ican_press/ican-funded-lawsuit-strikes-down-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-for-san-diego-schools/
Freemasons, royal family, UN, CIA, Committee of 300
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/insider-exposes-freemasonry-as-the-worlds-oldest-secret-religion-and-the-luciferian-plans-for-the-new-world-order/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGOKa4KjcAY
https://ia600908.us.archive.org/1/items/pdfy-V85INOCl0G4CrnMp/Coleman%20-%20The%20Conspirators%27%20Hierarchy%20-%20The%20Committee%20of%20300%20%281991%29.pdf
https://ia802304.us.archive.org/11/items/one-world-order-socialist-dictatorship-by-coleman-john-z-lib.org/One%20world%20order%20socialist%20dictatorship%20by%20Coleman%2C%20John%20%28z-lib.org%29.pdf
Airbus and Boeing express concerns over 5G interference in US
• https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/dec/21/airbus-and-boeing-express-concerns-over-5g-interference-in-us
• https://www.npr.org/2021/12/21/1066240779/boeing-airbus-5g-wireless-delay-aircraft-safety-concerns
The Significance of Christmas: https://hannenabintuherland.com/culturalanalysis/merry-christmas-the-significance-of-christianity/
Airbus and Boeing express concerns over 5G interference in US
• https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/dec/21/airbus-and-boeing-express-concerns-over-5g-interference-in-us
• https://www.npr.org/2021/12/21/1066240779/boeing-airbus-5g-wireless-delay-aircraft-safety-concerns
It seems 5G weapon should be delayed because jabbed numbers are not enough on USA.
Legal cases
Gates, Fauci, and Daszak charged with Genocide in Court Filing - by Justus R. Hope, MD Dec 20, 2021 -
https://www.thedesertreview.com/opinion/columnists/gates-fauci-and-daszak-charged-with-genocide-in-court-filing/article_76c6081c-61b8-11ec-ae59-7718e6d063ed.html
Two law professors condemn vaxx violation of international law
https://www.spectator.com.au/2021/09/australias-vaccine-mandates-a-violation-of-international-law/)
Midazolam murders – see The Bernician: https://www.thebernician.net/pcp-charges-laid-lou-collins-interviews-the-bernician/
World Council for Health 'Cease and Desist' Declaration.
It serves as both a cease and desist order as well as a notice of criminal and civil liability. It is just 2 1/2 pages. Here you can also see an introductory video by Dr. Tess Lawrie: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/campaign/covid-19-vaccine-cease-and-desist
97 seconds of brilliance (and truth) by Dr. Amandha Vollmer
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rmpJ4AeDMcva/
Protect your health – we will get through this in a few months: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/maintaining-your-health-in-a-time-of-crisis.html
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