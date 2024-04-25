Are you hatching snake eggs? Pastor Dean preaches about the dangers of lying and slander within the church.
"But the king shall rejoice in God; every one that sweareth by him shall glory: but the mouth of them that speak lies shall be stopped." Psalm 63:11
