Hatching Snake Eggs
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
65 Subscribers
1 view
Published a day ago

Are you hatching snake eggs? Pastor Dean preaches about the dangers of lying and slander within the church.

"But the king shall rejoice in God; every one that sweareth by him shall glory: but the mouth of them that speak lies shall be stopped." Psalm 63:11

Keywords
churchdivisionunityslanderdean odlegossip

