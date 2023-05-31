05-31-23 Daughters of the American Revolution Nomination and our new WhatNot sales platform...

05-31-23 HAPPENING AT HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.





1. DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION NOMINATION - THANK YOU!!





2. You are cordially invited to the "GRAND OPENING" of Homeless To Independence Inc.'s WHATNOT LIVE ONLINE AUCTION SHOPPING EXPERIENCE





DATE: TUESDAY, JUNE 6TH, 2023

TIME: 10AM TO 3 PM EST





LINK: https://www.whatnot.com/live/6ec21534-1518-4485-9d9c-af4ebb130de2







Items to be offered during this show will be:





a. Vintage Dolls;

b. Vintage Milk Glass Oddities;

c. Vintage Handbags, Clutches, Purses and;

d. Whatever else comes up that people see and are interested in - just ask!





Our regular shop link is:





https://whatnot.com/invite/annmartinfrey







THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!