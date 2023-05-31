Create New Account
05-31-23 Daughters of the American Revolution Nomination and our new WhatNot sales platform...
05-31-23 HAPPENING AT HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.


1.  DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION NOMINATION - THANK YOU!!

2.  You are cordially invited to the "GRAND OPENING" of Homeless To Independence Inc.'s WHATNOT LIVE ONLINE AUCTION SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

DATE:  TUESDAY, JUNE 6TH, 2023
TIME:  10AM TO 3 PM EST

LINK:  https://www.whatnot.com/live/6ec21534-1518-4485-9d9c-af4ebb130de2

Items to be offered during this show will be: 

a.  Vintage Dolls;
b.  Vintage Milk Glass Oddities;
c.  Vintage Handbags, Clutches, Purses and;
d.  Whatever else comes up that people see and are interested in - just ask!

Our regular shop link is:

https://whatnot.com/invite/annmartinfrey

THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
