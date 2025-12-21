Southern Lebanon in Ruins as Israel Steals More Land

New footage shows southern Lebanon in ruins as Israel grabs more land

A Sky News report from towns like Ayta al-Shab reveals widespread destruction and near-daily Israeli strikes, despite Lebanese and UNIFIL claims that Hezbollah’s military presence south of the Litani River has been dismantled.

Lebanon’s PM announced the state’s weapons consolidation plan south of the Litani is "days away from completion," with a second phase to move north. He called for full support for the army to enforce a state monopoly on arms.

Yet on the ground, tens of thousands of civilians cannot return due to ongoing bombardment. If the area is disarmed, who is Israel still hitting — and why is there no safety for civilians?