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Bloody Discharge Actress Krystal Tini Suffers Blood Clots Around Bioweapon Boosted Covidians
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573 views • January 04, 2022
The Stew Peters Show. Bloody Discharge:
Social media influencer Krystal Tini comes out with stories of her symptoms contracted not from the vaccine itself, as she's unvaccinated, but in fact from people around her that are vaccinated. She joins us.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vrvkcc-bloody-discharge-actress-krystal-tini-suffers-blood-clots-around-bioweapon-.html
Social media influencer Krystal Tini comes out with stories of her symptoms contracted not from the vaccine itself, as she's unvaccinated, but in fact from people around her that are vaccinated. She joins us.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vrvkcc-bloody-discharge-actress-krystal-tini-suffers-blood-clots-around-bioweapon-.html
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