Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Harnessing the World’s Reaction to the Unstoppable (Ryder Lee)
channel image
ADAPT 2030 | Solar Minimum
1825 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
237 views
Published 17 hours ago

🤔Keep Your Family Safe in an Emergency🍲🌱 https://heavensharvest.com/


Use the code 👉 " ADAPT " to save 15% on your order 🤯


https://learn.itmtrading.com/miac

ITM Trading is a precious metals company that has been in business for over 27+ years, with a mission to educate and empower individuals to hedge against inflation, mitigate financial risk, and prepare for the great reset.

Schedule your free gold and silver strategy call 866 834 1422



Ryder Lee from Raised By Giants and David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss how changes in electromagnetic energy arriving at our solar system are now visibly disrupting humanity and creating chaos. The now visible chaos is being labeled a “reset”, but these changes are naturally occurring cycles that changed civilizations through the past on regular timeclock.


 David DuByne

🖥 https://www.youtube.com/c/MiniIceAgeConversationsPodcast


and


Ransom Godwin

🖥 https://www.youtube.com/c/MOUNTAINHIGHTIME


[email protected]


Help the Show and Help Yourself:

https://bit.ly/3YRfE37

(592 Servings) Ranger Bucket Set - Organic Emergency Storable Food Supply (A21/A22 + B15/B17)


https://bit.ly/3ZCSmhN

Big Berkey Stainless Steel Water Filtration System with 2 Black Berkey Filters (Great For 1-4 People: 2.1 Gallons capacity)


Clean Chlorella 200mg Tablets (1LB, 453g), 2265 tablets

 https://bit.ly/3ZYfl6L


Eton – HAND CRANKED FRX3+ Emergency NOAA Weather Radio, Phone Charger https://amzn.to/3DgUCBZ


11.4" Folding Survival Hand Saw

https://amzn.to/3wAMWGU


HydraLight (3 Pack Mini Emergency LED Flashlight Water Powered

https://amzn.to/3Di3yqN


Professional Emergency Survival Gear and Equipment Tools for Road Trip, Hurricane, Hiking, Hunting, Disaster Camping, Adventures https://amzn.to/3HuMX5A


Long Term Storable Foods www.foodwithadapt2030.com


HempLucid offers much more than just CBD products

https://glnk.io/jlj3w/oilseedcrops

Keywords
foodsolutionsdavid dubynemini ice age conversations podcastecho chamberdistractionstree of lifealien invasionnew eraadapt 2030economy foodeconomic cyclescivilization cycleplanetary alignmentscivilization collapsewhats happening right nowwhat comes nextimmediate outlooksurvive and thriveinsight and analysisinformed decisionshistorical cycleshow our world is changingwhy the world is changingnuclear wa

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket