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I don't get the outrage about Voter ID laws #HB531
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67 views • March 15, 2021
In this episode of "The Jim Stroud Show," I take issue with Voter ID laws being racist and the hoopla surrounding GA House Bill 531 which Democrats see as an attack on our democracy while Republicans view it as a common sense effort to fight voter fraud. What are your thoughts? Please leave a comment below.
The articles and resources cited in this video can be found on my blog here: https://blog.jimstroud.com/2021/03/02/i-dont-get-the-outrage-over-voter-id/
Racism Reimagined: How Critical Race Theory Imperils the American Workplace, Free Jim Stroud Blog https://buff.ly/3mBM0uQ
The articles and resources cited in this video can be found on my blog here: https://blog.jimstroud.com/2021/03/02/i-dont-get-the-outrage-over-voter-id/
Racism Reimagined: How Critical Race Theory Imperils the American Workplace, Free Jim Stroud Blog https://buff.ly/3mBM0uQ
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