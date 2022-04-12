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Ep 344 | Temperature Is Rising | The Daily Dose
Redpill Project
Redpill Project
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Ep 344 | Temperature Is Rising | The Daily Dose

The temperature is rising on all fronts as things progress forward. Joshua Reid and Vince Tagliavia review the news and events of the day and look at how it pertains to the larger global conspiracy and the various aspects of the hydra that is at war with itself.

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