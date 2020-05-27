Memorial Day Message Ty and Charlene and Friends!

Let FREEDOM Ring! This weekend, we met so many people that were on the brink of hopelessness and despair. But after either seeing us online or being with us in person seeing all of us without masks and no "social distancing" phobias, their hope for humanity and for living has been restored and they are ready to live again. What a blessing!! This was a pivotal weekend in American history. PTL!

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About Charlene Bollinger

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Charlene Bollinger is a devoted Christian, wife, mother of 4 home-educated children, health freedom advocate, and co-founder and CEO of The Truth About Cancer and Vaccines. She is a former model and actress, fitness buff.



After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, Charlene along with her husband, Ty, learned the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, as well as the truth about vaccines and currently work together bringing the truth to the people.



Charlene speaks at many conferences and is a guest on various health-related radio shows helping people discover that cancer does NOT have to be a death sentence. Charlene & Ty host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News.



Charlene is currently doing a video interview series on The Truth About Vaccines 2020 and Censorship. She is also starting the "United Medical Freedom Super PAC" with other leaders in the medical freedom movement. This Super PAC will change the world and help restore our medical and religious freedoms.



Please visit www.thetruthaboutcancer.com and www.thetruthaboutvaccines.com for more!