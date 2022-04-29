The US Defense Secretary Believes the Coming Weeks Will Be Crucial for Ukraine

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04/26/2022 The US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announces further military assistance to Ukraine following a meeting of defense ministers and senior military officials with Germany, highlighting the coming weeks will be crucial for Ukraine. He also mentions that the US wants to weaken Russia‘s capability of bullying its neighbors.