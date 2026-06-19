Intense clashes last night between the IDF & Hezbollah near Ali al-Taher in southern Lebanon

⚡️Last Night — Intense clashes are ongoing between the IDF and Hezbollah near Ali al-Taher in southern Lebanon, as Israeli forces attempt to advance toward the Ali al-Taher hills under heavy artillery fire.

Adding from, This Morning:

Israeli warplanes continue to carry out airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

Israeli airstrike targets the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh

(clear attempt to sabotage the MoU)

NOW: Israeli warplanes bomb Jabal al-Rafi', Choukine, Al-Rihan, and Adchit.

⚡️ — IDF artillery carries out repeated strikes targeting Nabatieh and surrounding villages to the south and west of the city in southern Lebanon.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​