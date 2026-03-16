TEMPESTADE AO TEU REDOR (Storm all around YOU) Jon Thurlow - Legendado (Canal JESUS é Santo)

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Chapters

I know there are creatures all around you

I know there are lightenings and thunderings

I know there's a storm all around you

Holy, holy, holy

I see seven lamps of fire burning

I see a sea of glass mingled with fire burning

I see the son of man with eyes of fire burning

Burning, burning, burning

Halle- halle- hallelujah

For the lord god omnipotent reigns

Everyone in the temple cries holy (glory)

Give us the fear of the lord that we would not depart from you

The lord is in his temple

Let all flesh tremble