TEMPESTADE AO TEU REDOR (Storm all around YOU) Jon Thurlow - Legendado (Canal JESUS é Santo)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I know there are creatures all around you
I know there are lightenings and thunderings
I know there's a storm all around you
Holy, holy, holy
I see seven lamps of fire burning
I see a sea of glass mingled with fire burning
I see the son of man with eyes of fire burning
Burning, burning, burning
Halle- halle- hallelujah
For the lord god omnipotent reigns
Everyone in the temple cries holy (glory)
Give us the fear of the lord that we would not depart from you
The lord is in his temple
Let all flesh tremble